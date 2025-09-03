Thursday, September 4, 2025
Regional College Fair Returns to CCM 

Learn more at the 2025 Regional College Fair on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12-3 p.m., at CCM, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph

Explore More than 125 Colleges and Universities in One Location

By Frank L. Cahill
RANDOLPH — Explore your college options and discover programs that can launch your career at the Morris County Regional College Fair, hosted by County College of Morris (CCM) on Sunday, September 14, from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at CCM. The campus is located at 214 Center Grove Road in Randolph, with parking available in lots 7 and 8. This free, one-stop event allows students and families to meet with the CCM admissions team, as well as representatives from more than 125 colleges and universities from the tri-state area, New England, Mid-Atlantic and beyond. 

CCM offers accessible, affordable higher education with more than 100 academic programs of study. Options include short-term, industry-recognized certifications that can be completed in as little as six weeks, and dozens of associate degrees that transfer seamlessly to four-year schools, helping students succeed with minimal to no debt. The fair provides the opportunity to learn about the many career pathways, ranging from business to healthcare to engineering and advanced manufacturing. 

Be sure to stop by CCM’s table to learn about the college’s strong transfer partnerships. Each year, many of the 1,000 graduates continue their studies at top four-year institutions, earning a bachelor’s degree at a fraction of the cost. As the community’s college, CCM strives to provide a flexible, less overwhelming and supportive environment, giving students the time to adjust to college life and explore all interests before committing to a more expensive four-year program.  

The 2025 Regional College Fair is co-sponsored by CCM, the Morris County Association of School Counseling Directors and the New Jersey Association of College Admissions Counseling.   

Students may pre-register at https://app.strivescan.com/registration. For questions, contact CCM’s Admissions Office at 973-328-5100 or [email protected]. For more information about CCM, visit www.ccm.edu/.

