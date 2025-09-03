School of Rock to Celebrate Grand Opening in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, is set to open its newest location in Parsippany on Sunday, September 7, with a grand celebration from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. at 200 Route 46.

The event will feature live performances from School of Rock students, staff, and adult musicians, along with family-friendly attractions including face painting, a tie-dye shirt booth, and participation from local vendors. At 12:00 Noon, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held with Mayor James Barberio, Township Council Members, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and members of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new school is owned by Robert Corbi, a lifelong music lover who was inspired by the power of music to connect and uplift communities. “At School of Rock Parsippany, we’re building confidence, creativity, and community,” said Corbi. “Watching our students grow as musicians and people is what makes our school so special. Nothing is more important to us than being a positive influence in Parsippany, and we can’t wait to give back.”

Corbi, a commercial real estate broker by profession, grew up playing guitar and falling in love with his parents’ Beatles and Beach Boys records. Now, as a father of two young children, he has seen firsthand the importance of exposing kids to art, music, and creative learning environments early in life.

“School of Rock’s unique approach doesn’t just teach kids to play, it gives them friendships, confidence, and a love for music that lasts a lifetime,” he added.

School of Rock Parsippany offers programs for all skill levels and age groups, from children as young as three to adults. Students receive weekly one-on-one instruction on guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, or vocals, and rehearse together in groups that culminate in live performances at real venues.

“Robert’s passion for music, combined with his commitment to family and community, makes him an outstanding addition to the School of Rock family,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “We’re excited to see him bring our unique performance-based music education to Parsippany and create a space where students can build confidence, creativity, and lifelong friendships.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill added, “We welcome School of Rock to Parsippany with open arms. This grand opening represents more than just a new business — it’s an investment in our children, our families, and the arts. Music brings people together, and School of Rock will strengthen the cultural heartbeat of our community.”