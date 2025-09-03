Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Hosts 6th Annual Fall Plant Sale

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, Parsippany Fire District Two, will host its 6th Annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville.

This much-anticipated community event brings together neighbors and supporters to celebrate the beauty of fall while raising funds for the dedicated volunteers who serve the Rainbow Lakes area. Visitors will find a wide variety of seasonal favorites, including mums, asters, peppers, cabbage, flowers, and pumpkins.

Set against the backdrop of autumn colors, the plant sale has become a local tradition, offering residents the chance to beautify their homes and gardens while supporting the fire company. Proceeds from the sale help the volunteers maintain their equipment, fund training, and continue to provide essential fire protection and emergency services.

With its welcoming atmosphere, colorful displays, and the spirit of community giving, the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Plant Sale offers something for everyone. Residents are encouraged to stop by, pick up their favorite fall plants, and show their support for the men and women who proudly serve Parsippany Fire District Two.