Wednesday, September 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsRainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Hosts 6th Annual Fall Plant Sale
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Hosts 6th Annual Fall Plant Sale

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2690

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, Parsippany Fire District Two, will host its 6th Annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville.

This much-anticipated community event brings together neighbors and supporters to celebrate the beauty of fall while raising funds for the dedicated volunteers who serve the Rainbow Lakes area. Visitors will find a wide variety of seasonal favorites, including mums, asters, peppers, cabbage, flowers, and pumpkins.

Set against the backdrop of autumn colors, the plant sale has become a local tradition, offering residents the chance to beautify their homes and gardens while supporting the fire company. Proceeds from the sale help the volunteers maintain their equipment, fund training, and continue to provide essential fire protection and emergency services.

With its welcoming atmosphere, colorful displays, and the spirit of community giving, the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Plant Sale offers something for everyone. Residents are encouraged to stop by, pick up their favorite fall plants, and show their support for the men and women who proudly serve Parsippany Fire District Two.

spot_img
Previous article
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Ranked Among Top 25 Publicly Traded Banks
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »