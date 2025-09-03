Thursday, September 4, 2025
Parsippany PAL Launches Advanced Basketball Training Program This Fall

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is teaming up with A-Money Basketball to offer Advanced Basketball Training this fall, designed for young athletes who are ready to elevate their game.

The program will run on Tuesdays from October 14 through November 18 at the PAL facility. Training sessions are divided by grade level, with students in grades 3–5 meeting from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and grades 6–8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Registration is $169.00 per player, with an additional $10 fee for nonresidents. Limited spots are available, and participants must have basic basketball fundamentals, as the training is recommended for intermediate and advanced players.

The six-week course will focus on:

  • Training athletes to play at a higher level
  • Developing all-around basketball skills
  • Building confidence, discipline, and teamwork on and off the court

“This program gives our young players the opportunity to push themselves, strengthen their fundamentals, and grow as athletes,” said a representative from A-Money Basketball. “It’s about preparing kids not just for games, but for success in the long run.”

The Parsippany PAL continues to provide programs that engage local youth in athletics, build community spirit, and encourage healthy competition.

Registration is open until October 7 at www.parsippanypal.org

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
