Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Ranked Among Top 25 Publicly Traded Banks

Unity Bank's newest branch located 265 Main Street, Madison

14th Place Ranking Highlights Unity Bank’s Strong Performance and Resilience

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, has been ranked 14th among the top 25 publicly traded banks in the United States, according to Bank Director’s 2025 Ranking Banking report, sponsored by Crowe LLP. The annual study analyzed 300 of the largest publicly traded banks nationwide, placing Unity Bancorp among the industry’s highest performers.

The RankingBanking report evaluated banks using four key metrics that reflect overall financial strength: core return on average equity, core return on average assets, the tangible common equity ratio, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned. Data was sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence and analyzed by investment bank Piper Sandler & Co., based on fiscal year 2024 results.

“This recognition reflects the continued strength of our business model and the commitment of our team to deliver value for customers and shareholders alike,” said James Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank. “To be named among the top 25 banks in the nation is a tremendous honor that validates our strategic focus and community banking approach.”

Unity Bancorp’s consistent performance in profitability, capital adequacy, and asset quality metrics contributed to its strong placement in the national ranking. The RankingBanking report is widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in the banking industry.

The full report, including Unity Bancorp’s ranking, is available via Bank Director’s website.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
