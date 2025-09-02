Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Local News

Parsippany Hills Soccer Team Plans Car Wash Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Boys Soccer Team will be rolling up their sleeves and grabbing the hoses for their upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser on Sunday, September 7.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the IHOP parking lot, located at 792 U.S. Highway 46, Parsippany. For just $10 per vehicle, community members can have their cars cleaned while directly supporting the Vikings boys soccer program.

In addition to car washes, the team is encouraging clean car owners to still stop by and contribute to the cause. Cash and Venmo will be accepted on-site the day of the event, with Venmo donations directed to @Katy-Ferrante.

The car wash not only helps raise vital funds for the team’s expenses throughout the season but also brings the community together to show their support for the young athletes representing Parsippany Hills on the soccer field.

So whether your car needs a shine or you simply want to cheer on the Vikings, be sure to stop by IHOP on September 7 and help support the PHHS Boys soccer team.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
