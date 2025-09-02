Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Morris County Upcoming DWI Checkpoint in Parsippany-Troy Hills

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina announce the implementation of a joint Driving While Intoxicated checkpoint in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey for the weekend of September 6 and September 7, 2025.

Law enforcement personnel from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department will be conducting the checkpoint.

DWI checkpoints are funded by grants received by the Prosecutor’s Office from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety to conduct checkpoints in conjunction with municipal police departments throughout Morris County.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has coordinated sobriety checks in the past throughout various municipalities in Morris County, and intends to continue to do so in the future with advance public notice.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
