Morris County Upcoming DWI Checkpoint in Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina announce the implementation of a joint Driving While Intoxicated checkpoint in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey for the weekend of September 6 and September 7, 2025.

Law enforcement personnel from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department will be conducting the checkpoint.

DWI checkpoints are funded by grants received by the Prosecutor’s Office from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety to conduct checkpoints in conjunction with municipal police departments throughout Morris County.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has coordinated sobriety checks in the past throughout various municipalities in Morris County, and intends to continue to do so in the future with advance public notice.