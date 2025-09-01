Tuesday, September 2, 2025
A Race Against Time: The Story of Macie and Mackley

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Macie and Mackley are just 8 months old—still babies, full of sweetness, innocence, and boundless love. But instead of knowing the joy of a warm bed, gentle hands, and a family’s embrace, their young lives began in heartbreak. Born in the South, they were cruelly dumped at a shelter, left unwanted and unseen.

Now their fate hangs in the balance. The shelter where they wait is a high-kill facility, and every day could be their last. These two siblings—playful, wiggly, and full of life—are on borrowed time. They have never truly experienced the world, never run free in a yard of their own, never curled up at night knowing they are safe.

Macie and Mackley adore everyone they meet. Their tails wag with hope, their eyes shine with trust, and they are desperate for the chance to love a family as deeply as only dogs can. We dream of seeing them adopted together, but they are also available individually—anything to save their precious lives.

They are healthy, up to date on vaccinations, and ready for the journey north if it means finding the forever home that will finally give them the life they deserve. With each passing day, the clock ticks louder. They need us.

Please—help us save Macie and Mackley before it’s too late.

To adopt, contact Heather Darling at [email protected], visit Facebook, or connect on Instagram @realheatherdarling.

