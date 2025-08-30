Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers Hosts Backpack Giveaway

PARSIPPANY — Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers, located at 229 Littleton Road, hosted a Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 30, ensuring local children were prepared for the start of the school year.

Joining owners Saad Choudhry and Humzah Saleem for the celebration were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Township Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill. Dozens of children lined up with their families, receiving new backpacks just in time for the first day of school.

Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers has quickly made its mark in Parsippany with its bold menu featuring smash burgers, crispy Nashville-style hot chicken, loaded fries, indulgent shakes, and vegan options — all made with halal-certified ingredients and fresh, daily preparation.

The Parsippany restaurant joins Zalim’s growing family of locations, including:

Englewood, NJ – 3 East Palisade Avenue

– 3 East Palisade Avenue Brooklyn, NY – 7021 3rd Avenue

– 7021 3rd Avenue Parsippany, NJ – 229 Littleton Road

Co-owner Humzah Saleem shared, “At Zalim, we believe in giving back to the communities that support us. This backpack drive is our way of showing that we care about our neighbors, and we want local students to begin the school year with confidence.”

Council Vice President Frank Neglia praised the effort, saying, “This initiative is a perfect example of business and government working together — putting families and students first. I commend Zalim for stepping forward and supporting our community.”

Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill added, “When local businesses like Zalim invest in our children, it strengthens the entire community. Today’s event reflects the best of Parsippany’s spirit — neighbors helping neighbors.”

The event highlighted not only Zalim’s signature flavor and hospitality but also their commitment to becoming an active partner in the Parsippany community.