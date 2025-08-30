PHHS Marching Band and Color Guard to Host Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band and Color Guard will be holding a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, September 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Elks Club, located at 230 Parsippany Road.

For just $5.00 per vehicle, community members can have their cars cleaned while supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit the PHHS Marching Band and Color Guard, helping fund uniforms, equipment, and program expenses that keep the award-winning group performing at the highest level.

Organizers encourage residents to stop by, get their cars washed, and show their support for local students who dedicate countless hours to rehearsals, halftime shows, and community performances.

This family-friendly event offers an easy way for Parsippany residents to contribute while driving away with a sparkling clean car.