Sunday, August 31, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPHHS Marching Band and Color Guard to Host Car Wash Fundraiser
Local NewsSchool News

PHHS Marching Band and Color Guard to Host Car Wash Fundraiser

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
376

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band and Color Guard will be holding a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, September 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Elks Club, located at 230 Parsippany Road.

For just $5.00 per vehicle, community members can have their cars cleaned while supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit the PHHS Marching Band and Color Guard, helping fund uniforms, equipment, and program expenses that keep the award-winning group performing at the highest level.

Organizers encourage residents to stop by, get their cars washed, and show their support for local students who dedicate countless hours to rehearsals, halftime shows, and community performances.

This family-friendly event offers an easy way for Parsippany residents to contribute while driving away with a sparkling clean car.

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Welcomes Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Next article
Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers Hosts Backpack Giveaway
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »