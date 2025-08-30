Saturday, August 30, 2025
Parsippany Welcomes Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Mayor James Barberio, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Chamber President Robert Peluso, and Board Members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov joined owner Gopal Patel, along with family, friends, and customers, to celebrate the ribbon cutting of Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy, 745 Route 46, Parsippany.
PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills celebrated the grand opening of Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy, located at 745 Route 46, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local leaders, family, customers, and friends.

Owners Gopal Patel and Poonam Patel was joined in the celebration by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Chamber Board Members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov. The event highlighted not only the opening of a new business but also the commitment to building a healthier, stronger community.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presents a welcoming plaque to Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy owners Gopal Patel and Poonam Patel during the grand opening celebration at 745 Route 46, Parsippany, stating, “Together, we look forward to building a healthier community through care, strength, and healing.”

Chairman Cahill presented to the owners, Gopal Patel and Poonam Patel with a welcoming plaque, remarking, “Parsippany celebrates the arrival of Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy, offering modern rehabilitation and wellness programs. Together, we look forward to building a healthier community through care, strength, and healing.”

Comprehensive Services for the Community

Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy offers an extensive range of services designed to treat pain, restore mobility, and improve overall wellness. Conditions addressed include:

  • Back, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, foot, and ankle pain
  • Sciatica, arthritis, chronic pain, and TMJ dysfunction
  • Post-surgical and pre-surgical rehabilitation
  • Neurological conditions, stroke recovery, and balance disorders
  • Sports injuries, motor vehicle accidents, and work-related injuries

The clinic employs advanced treatment techniques such as manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, acupuncture, cupping, Kinesio Taping, and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (GRASTON-IASTM). Specialized programs include vestibular therapy for dizziness and vertigo, return-to-sports assessments, and sports performance optimization.

In addition, the facility features state-of-the-art tools like Alter-G, Game Ready, and Normatec systems to accelerate recovery. Patients benefit from personalized treatment plans, thorough evaluations, and ongoing education, empowering them to actively participate in their rehabilitation.

Accessible and Patient-Centered Care

The Parsippany location offers Direct Access, allowing patients to begin physical therapy without a physician referral, ensuring faster care. The clinic also provides flexible private-pay options for uninsured patients, accepts a wide range of insurance plans, and welcomes Medicare beneficiaries.

With a mission rooted in care, strength, and healing, Comprehensive Orthopedic Physical Therapy is positioned to make a lasting impact on the Parsippany community, helping residents live pain-free, active, and healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.coptnj.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
