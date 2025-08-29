Parsippany Gets Six New Publicly Accessible EV Charging Stations

PARSIPPANY – Encore Energy Group, a leading provider of turnkey energy infrastructure solutions, today announced the completion of six new public-access EV charging stations at 35 Waterview Boulevard. The chargers are publicly accessible and located just off I-287 at the prominent office complex adjacent to the new Waterview Marketplace shopping center on Route 46, providing a convenient charging option for area commuters, tenants and visitors. The project was funded through a combination of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) grants and JCP&L utility rebates, covering over 60 percent of the total project cost.

“This project is a strong example of how Encore navigates every available incentive to deliver solutions at an affordable cost,” said Bill Dato, CEO, Encore Energy Group. “Our team managed every step in-house, from design to installation to incentive filings, and ultimately capturing maximum savings with minimal effort for the customer. It’s that hands-on approach that unlocks the value of the incentives for building modernization.”

Through the NJDEP’s “It Pay$ to Plug In” program, the project qualified for a grant of up to $24,000 ($4,000 per plug). Additional make-ready rebates from JCP&L added approximately $6,700 per port, further reducing infrastructure costs. This approach is core to Encore’s model: identifying and stacking available funding streams, managing the paperwork and delivering compliant installations that maximize incentive eligibility. By doing so, Encore empowers more property owners to offer EV charging with minimal capital outlay.

“Encore made this project incredibly easy for us,” said Michael Basic, President, YMP Real Estate Management. “They handled everything, from design and permitting to managing the grant and rebate paperwork. Compared to dealing with multiple vendors, Encore’s full-service approach saved us time, avoided headaches and delivered real savings.”

The project site at 35 Waterview is less than 10 minutes from Encore’s Pine Brook headquarters, showcasing the company’s commitment to expanding sustainable infrastructure in its home region. The project demonstrates Encore’s expertise in delivering affordable, EV charging solutions through strategic incentive management, an increasingly vital service as demand for public-facing EV infrastructure grows.

Encore Energy Group is the tri-state area’s leading full-service provider of turnkey EV charging and LED lighting solutions, including electrical contracting and construction management. Encore simplifies energy upgrades by managing every step from engineering and grant/rebate filings to installation and maintenance, ensuring ROI-first results and seamless execution for commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

