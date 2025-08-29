Parsippany Recreation Seeking Players for Men’s Softball Free Agent Team

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Recreation is inviting local athletes to step up to the plate and join the Men’s Softball Free Agent Team for the upcoming fall season.

The season begins on Tuesday, September 2, and runs through Thursday, October 30, with all games scheduled at Smith Field E – Turf. This opportunity is open to players who are not currently affiliated with a team but still want to take part in the league.

“This is a great way for residents to stay active, meet new people, and enjoy the fun of competitive softball in our community,” said Justin Stanton of Parsippany Recreation.

Those interested can contact Justin directly at (973) 944-8336, call the Recreation Department at (973) 263-7257, or email [email protected]. Registration is also available online by clicking here.