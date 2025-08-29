Friday, August 29, 2025
Community Packs Applebee’s for “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

Littleton Elementary School staff, students, parents, and community members gather in front of the school bus during the ‘Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive’ at Applebee’s
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Littleton Elementary School community came together on Saturday, August 23rd for a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s in support of a “Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.” Sponsored and hosted by Applebee’s, the event invited families, neighbors, and supporters to donate school supplies while enjoying a delicious breakfast.

Principal Brian Staples, Applebee’s General Manager Barbara Thompson, school staff, parents, and students greeted attendees with smiles as bags of notebooks, pencils, markers, backpacks, and other essentials filled collection bins. The event not only raised much-needed supplies for the upcoming school year but also fostered a strong sense of community spirit.

The school bus inside Applebee’s was filled to the brim with donated supplies during the Littleton Elementary ‘Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.’

The “Stuff the Bus” initiative serves as an important reminder of the value of collaboration between schools, local businesses, and residents. By combining efforts, families ensured that students in need would begin the school year prepared and confident. Applebee’s, a long-standing gathering place for Parsippany residents, once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back by hosting an event that blended community service with family fun.

With the new school year right around the corner, the drive was marked by excitement, generosity, and the shared belief that every child deserves the tools they need to succeed.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
