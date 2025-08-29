Community Packs Applebee’s for “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Littleton Elementary School community came together on Saturday, August 23rd for a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s in support of a “Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.” Sponsored and hosted by Applebee’s, the event invited families, neighbors, and supporters to donate school supplies while enjoying a delicious breakfast.

Principal Brian Staples, Applebee’s General Manager Barbara Thompson, school staff, parents, and students greeted attendees with smiles as bags of notebooks, pencils, markers, backpacks, and other essentials filled collection bins. The event not only raised much-needed supplies for the upcoming school year but also fostered a strong sense of community spirit.

The school bus inside Applebee’s was filled to the brim with donated supplies during the Littleton Elementary ‘Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.’

The “Stuff the Bus” initiative serves as an important reminder of the value of collaboration between schools, local businesses, and residents. By combining efforts, families ensured that students in need would begin the school year prepared and confident. Applebee’s, a long-standing gathering place for Parsippany residents, once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back by hosting an event that blended community service with family fun.

With the new school year right around the corner, the drive was marked by excitement, generosity, and the shared belief that every child deserves the tools they need to succeed.