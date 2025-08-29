Fall Registration Now Open at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

MORRIS COUNTY — Fall is around the corner, and the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is ready to kick off a season full of energy, creativity, and community with the launch of Fall Registration for youth programs. Whether your child is eager to move, build, create, or explore, the Y has something for every age and interest—and best of all, programs are open to both members and non-members!

Here’s a sample of what is happening this fall:

Dance Academy: From beginner ballet to acro dance, we offer a complete range of dance classes for all skill levels. Whether your child is twirling for the first time or ready to take the stage, we’ve got the perfect class!

Dodgeball, Jr. & Sr. Parkour, and Homeschool Gym: Keep kids active and engaged with high-energy favorites designed to build physical strength, teamwork, and fun.

Science & Arts Lab: Dive into tech and creativity with classes like Scratch Coding, Tinkercad, App Creation, and Design Workshops. Whether your child is a budding engineer or artist, this is the place to spark new passions.

Pokémon Card Program: Got a Pokémon fan at home? This new offering gives kids a space to trade, play, and learn strategy in a welcoming environment.

Swim, Gym & Fun: For toddlers and preschoolers, our beloved prep-for-preschool program builds skills through active play and social interaction. Choose from 1- or 2-day options.

Kids Night Out: Parents, we’ve got you covered! Enjoy an evening to yourself while your kids have a blast in a safe, supervised setting at the Y.

Birthday Parties: Now Better Than Ever!

We’ve revamped our birthday party packages to make celebrating easier than ever. With exciting themes and convenient add-ons like pizza and cake, the Y is your one-stop party place!

From sports and STEM to social clubs and skill-building, there’s something for everyone this season. Don’t wait—spots fill quickly!

Explore the full lineup and register today atwww.lakelandhillsymca.com

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Rooted in community, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA offers inclusive programs that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Our doors are open to all, and we work to ensure every child and family has the opportunity to thrive—regardless of membership status.