Student Leaders Share Vision of Service with Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently welcomed two inspiring student leaders whose passion for service and leadership resonated deeply with members. Aashka Katapally, Key Club Lieutenant Governor of Division 17, and Anish Mulinti, a dedicated UNICEF Champion, visited the club to speak about their roles and how student leadership is shaping a brighter future locally and globally.

Aashka, who represents Division 17, serves as Lieutenant Governor for Boonton High School, Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, Mountain Lakes High School, Morristown High School, Montville Township High School, and the Academy of Saint Elizabeth. She spoke about her leadership responsibilities, which include mentoring student officers, organizing divisional service events, and serving as the liaison between Key Club International and local chapters.

“Leadership through service has changed my life,” Aashka shared. “And the support we receive from Kiwanis makes everything we do possible.”

Anish Mulinti, known for her strong advocacy and public speaking, shared her journey as a UNICEF Champion—a role in which she raises awareness and leads action on issues such as child survival, education, clean water, and emergency relief. She emphasized the powerful partnership between Key Club and UNICEF and how students are empowered to create real impact.

“Being a UNICEF Champion has shown me that youth voices can be powerful tools for change,” Anish said. “Every fundraiser and awareness campaign we run in our schools has global reach.”

Members of the Kiwanis Club were deeply impressed with the poise, dedication, and maturity of both student leaders. Bonnie Sturm, President-Elect of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, praised the young women, calling them “exceptional role models who exemplify the future of service leadership.”

Also in attendance was Frank Cahill, Governor-Elect of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, who expressed his appreciation: “Aashka and Anish are exactly the kind of leaders our world needs. They’re thoughtful, passionate, and already making a real difference.”

The visit was a powerful reminder of the strong and lasting bond between Kiwanis and Key Club, and of the transformative impact of service-driven youth leadership throughout the Parsippany area.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, September 2025. Click here to read the magazine.