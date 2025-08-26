Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Parsippany Graduate Earns Top Honors at University of Rhode Island 2025 Commencement

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Among the more than 3,500 graduates celebrated at the University of Rhode Island’s 2025 Commencement was Parsippany’s own Jack Summa, who earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree Summa Cum Laude, marking the highest level of academic distinction.

The ceremonies took place from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, on the university’s Kingston, Rhode Island campus. Nearly 3,600 undergraduate degrees and 600 graduate degrees were awarded, with Summa standing out for his academic excellence in the university’s highly regarded pharmacy program.

Graduating Summa Cum Laude requires a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 or higher, a mark of both academic rigor and consistent achievement. Summa’s success reflects his dedication to both scholarship and service—values that echo throughout the Parsippany-Troy Hills community.

A proud graduate of Parsippany High School, Jack Summa’s accomplishments add to the town’s tradition of producing top-tier students who go on to make a difference in their fields.

To view highlights from the 2025 URI Commencement, please click here.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, September 2025. Click here to view the magazine.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
