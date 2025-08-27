Lakeland Hills YMCA and Juventus Team Up for Community Soccer Fun

MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, in collaboration with Juventus Academy New Jersey, invites local families to take part in Juventus Open Days—a series of exciting, soccer-themed community events for children ages 3–10.

These free, public events offer families a great way to get active, make new connections, and experience the joy of soccer—regardless of skill level.

Each Juventus Open Day features:

Interactive soccer games and skill challenges

Meet-and-greets with Juventus Academy coaches and staff

YMCA giveaways

Insights into youth development and community wellness

Event Schedule

Montville / Pine Brook

📅 Saturday, September 20

🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

📍 Woodmont Elementary School, 39 Woodmont Road, Pine Brook, NJ 07058

☔ Rain Date: Saturday, September 27

Mountain Lakes

📅 Saturday, October 11

🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

📍 Halsey Field (behind YMCA), 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046

☔ Rain Date: TBD

Parsippany-Troy Hills

📅 Sunday, November 2

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

📍 Central Park of Morris County – Field #1, 1 Governor Chris Christie Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950

☔ Rain or Shine

Bring your friends and join us for a fun-filled day of play, teamwork, and youth empowerment. Whether your child is new to soccer or already loves the game, there’s something for everyone.

👉 To register or learn more, visit: www.lakelandhillsymca.com