Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Lakeland Hills YMCA and Juventus Team Up for Community Soccer Fun

Soccer, smiles, and teamwork—Juventus Open Days bring the community together through play.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, in collaboration with Juventus Academy New Jersey, invites local families to take part in Juventus Open Days—a series of exciting, soccer-themed community events for children ages 3–10.

These free, public events offer families a great way to get active, make new connections, and experience the joy of soccer—regardless of skill level.

Each Juventus Open Day features:

  • Interactive soccer games and skill challenges
  • Meet-and-greets with Juventus Academy coaches and staff
  • YMCA giveaways
  • Insights into youth development and community wellness

Event Schedule

Montville / Pine Brook
📅 Saturday, September 20
🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
📍 Woodmont Elementary School, 39 Woodmont Road, Pine Brook, NJ 07058
Rain Date: Saturday, September 27

Mountain Lakes
📅 Saturday, October 11
🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
📍 Halsey Field (behind YMCA), 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046
Rain Date: TBD

Parsippany-Troy Hills
📅 Sunday, November 2
🕙 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
📍 Central Park of Morris County – Field #1, 1 Governor Chris Christie Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950
Rain or Shine

Bring your friends and join us for a fun-filled day of play, teamwork, and youth empowerment. Whether your child is new to soccer or already loves the game, there’s something for everyone.

👉 To register or learn more, visit: www.lakelandhillsymca.com

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
