Post 249 American Legion to Serve Up Pancakes and Community Spirit

PARSIPPANY — Post 249 American Legion will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, September 28, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Legion Hall, located at 91 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. The community is invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, coffee, tea, fruit juices, chocolate milk, and regular milk. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 6 to 12, while children under 5 eat free.

In addition to the hearty breakfast, there will be games for children to play, making it a fun family outing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local Legion projects, including Operation ChillOut, an all-volunteer mobile outreach program dedicated to serving homeless veterans.

Tickets can be reserved by calling (973) 335-9266 or by visiting the Legion Hall between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday (back bar entrance).