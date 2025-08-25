Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Post 249 American Legion to Serve Up Pancakes and Community Spirit

Delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, and more
PARSIPPANY — Post 249 American Legion will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, September 28, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Legion Hall, located at 91 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. The community is invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, coffee, tea, fruit juices, chocolate milk, and regular milk. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 6 to 12, while children under 5 eat free.

In addition to the hearty breakfast, there will be games for children to play, making it a fun family outing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local Legion projects, including Operation ChillOut, an all-volunteer mobile outreach program dedicated to serving homeless veterans.

Tickets can be reserved by calling (973) 335-9266 or by visiting the Legion Hall between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday (back bar entrance).

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

