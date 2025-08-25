Lake Hiawatha Seniors Hosting Casino Bus Trip Fundraiser

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Lake Hiawatha Seniors are inviting the community to join them for a fun-filled bus trip to Wind Creek Casino on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The cost of the trip is $35 per person, which includes $25 back in casino slot money. The bus will depart from the Knoll Park parking lot, opposite the golf course, at 9:15 a.m. and return at approximately 5:00 p.m. Reservations must be paid by September 3. Checks should be made payable to the Lake Hiawatha Seniors.

This fundraiser supports the club’s mission of keeping local seniors active, engaged, and informed on current issues throughout the year. Anyone 18 or older is welcome to attend the trip.

The Lake Hiawatha Seniors meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon, and membership is open to those 55 and older. The club provides opportunities for fellowship, social activities, and educational programs that enrich the lives of area seniors.

“Events like this not only bring people together for an enjoyable day, but they also help us continue offering programs and resources for our senior community,” said Vicki Rice, who is coordinating the trip.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Vicki Rice at (973) 402-6823

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
