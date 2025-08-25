Lake Hiawatha Seniors Hosting Casino Bus Trip Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Hiawatha Seniors are inviting the community to join them for a fun-filled bus trip to Wind Creek Casino on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The cost of the trip is $35 per person, which includes $25 back in casino slot money. The bus will depart from the Knoll Park parking lot, opposite the golf course, at 9:15 a.m. and return at approximately 5:00 p.m. Reservations must be paid by September 3. Checks should be made payable to the Lake Hiawatha Seniors.

This fundraiser supports the club’s mission of keeping local seniors active, engaged, and informed on current issues throughout the year. Anyone 18 or older is welcome to attend the trip.

The Lake Hiawatha Seniors meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon, and membership is open to those 55 and older. The club provides opportunities for fellowship, social activities, and educational programs that enrich the lives of area seniors.

“Events like this not only bring people together for an enjoyable day, but they also help us continue offering programs and resources for our senior community,” said Vicki Rice, who is coordinating the trip.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Vicki Rice at (973) 402-6823