Monday, August 25, 2025
PHS Field Hockey Team Launches Chicken Wing Fundraiser to Support Athlete Scholarships

Parsippany High School Redhawks Field Hockey team is serving up wings for a cause! 🏑🍗 Pre-order by August 31 to support athlete scholarships, then swing by 200 Mazdabrook Road on Wednesday, September 4, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick up your wings. Sponsored by CareOne at Parsippany.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Redhawks Field Hockey team is turning up the heat this fall—not just on the field, but in the kitchen. The team has launched a community-wide Chicken Wing Fundraiser, sponsored by CareOne at Parsippany, to help raise money for athletic scholarships.

Supporters can pre-order delicious wings—available both bone-in or boneless—in a variety of flavors including Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Memphis Dry Rub, BBQ, and Plain. Each dozen costs only $15.00, with all proceeds going directly to support Redhawks athletes and help fund scholarships for graduating seniors.

“This is a great way for the community to show support and enjoy a tasty treat at the same time,” said a team parent organizer. “Every order helps our student-athletes on and off the field.”

How to Order:

You’ll need to place orders in advance by clicking here. The deadline for all orders is Saturday, August 31, 2025.

Pick-Up Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, September 4.
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Location: 200 Mazdabrook Road, Parsippany (enter the building on the left)

The fundraiser is part of a growing tradition of community engagement by the Redhawks Field Hockey team, known for their competitive spirit and close-knit team culture.

For those looking to spice up their Wednesday afternoon and support local student-athletes, this fundraiser is a win-win.

