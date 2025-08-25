Falafel Looking for a Loving Home After Rescue from Puppy Mill

PARSIPPANY — Falafel, a quiet and gentle Havanese, is hoping to find her forever home after being rescued from a life of neglect in a commercial puppy mill. Born on October 15, 2016, Falafel spent her early years as a breeding dog, never knowing the warmth of a loving home or the joy of being part of a family.

When her breeders decided she was no longer useful, they planned to discard her. Thankfully, WISE Animal Rescue stepped in, giving Falafel the chance to start a new chapter. Since coming into their care, she has been learning what it feels like to be safe, cared for, and loved.

Falafel is described as a sweet, sensitive soul who thrives in calm, quiet environments. She loves curling up in a soft bed, cozying in quiet corners, and being near her humans. While still a little nervous when picked up, once in your arms she relaxes and enjoys affection. A patient adopter willing to go at her pace will be the perfect match.

She does best with mellow dogs who give her space and would be most comfortable in a home with children ages 10 and older. Though her past was difficult, Falafel is a quick learner. She is doing well with potty training, has begun learning stairs, and continues to build confidence each day.

“Falafel is the perfect companion for someone looking for a quiet, low-energy, and deeply loving dog,” said representatives from WISE Animal Rescue. “With patience and love, she will continue to flourish and become the loyal companion she was always meant to be.”

Families interested in adopting Falafel can apply through WiseAnimalRescue.org

. WISE adopts to families in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

For those unable to adopt, donations in support of Falafel and other rescue dogs may also be made through the WISE website. WISE is entirely volunteer-run, and every dollar donated goes directly back to the animals in their care. By partnering with veterinary practices that support their mission, WISE is able to save animals’ lives and restore them to health. While some animals need only routine care, many others require extensive medical treatment or behavioral support to heal from years of neglect.

Adopting from WISE is not only about finding the right companion but also about sustaining a program that rescues dogs like Falafel from tragic situations. Regardless of which dog an applicant is interested in, WISE asks adopters to support their program with a minimum donation of $850. This contribution may not be applied solely to the dog being adopted but instead supports the rescue’s work for all animals. These donations ensure that WISE can continue its mission of rehabilitation and rescue, offering every animal in their care a second chance at life.

WISE representatives remind potential adopters to keep this commitment in mind before applying. “Every adoption helps fund our mission, and every donation directly impacts the lives of the animals we rescue,” the group noted. “It is through this partnership with adopters, donors, and our community that we can continue to save dogs like Falafel.”

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, September 2025. Click here to view the magazine.