A Week of Strategy, Smiles, and Speed at Parsippany Cube Club Summer Camp

PARSIPPANY — In a spirited collaboration between Parsippany Focus and the Parsippany Cube Club, local students spent the week of August 18 through August 23 immersed in a fun, hands-on learning experience during the club’s Summer Camp, held at 90 East Halsey Road.

Each day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., young cubers filled the room with excitement as they tackled the Ivy Cube, Pyraminx, and classic 3×3. Whether brand-new to cubing or seasoned with fast fingers, students were guided through every step of the journey with personalized instruction, team challenges, and plenty of encouragement.

Under the leadership of Parsippany Cube Club founder Anikait Sota, the camp emphasized more than just solving puzzles—it built confidence, focus, and friendships.

A standout among the instructors was tutor Rohan Mruthik, whose patience and teaching style earned praise from campers and parents alike. “It was amazing to see how engaged everyone was,” said Rohan. “They weren’t just learning algorithms—they were learning how to think critically, stay calm under pressure, and push themselves to improve.”

To cap off the week, the Cube Club hosted a celebratory pizza party where campers showed off their newly acquired skills and shared laughs with friends and instructors. come in just five days.

The Parsippany Cube Club continues to inspire curiosity and excellence among local youth, proving that with the right environment, learning can be both challenging and joyful.

For more information on future camps and workshops visit parsippanycubeclub.org follow Parsippany Focus for updates.