Global Motivational Counseling Center Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, August 23, to celebrate the success and community impact of Global Motivational Counseling Center, located on Route 10 West in Parsippany.

Founded by Lori LoManto, CEO and licensed professional counselor with more than 25 years of experience, the center has been providing comprehensive mental and behavioral health services to Parsippany residents and surrounding communities.

Lori LoManto, CEO of Global Motivational Counseling Center, proudly celebrates the ribbon-cutting ceremony by holding the welcome plaque and ribbon-cutting scissors, marking a milestone moment for her team and the Parsippany community.

“It is truly an honor and a dream come true to open the doors of Global Motivational Counseling Center in the community I’ve proudly called home for over 25 years,” said LoManto. “Our mission is to provide compassionate, professional mental health services and to serve as a source of encouragement and support for individuals and families here in Parsippany. Today’s ribbon cutting is more than just a celebration of a new business—it’s a recognition of the importance of mental health and the strength we can all find when we come together.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presents a welcome plaque to Lori LoManto, CEO of Global Motivational Counseling Center, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Global Motivational continues to uplift Parsippany through compassionate counseling, personal development, and mental wellness services. Your commitment empowers individuals and families to heal, grow, and thrive—creating lasting impact throughout our community,” Cahill said.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the significance of the moment. “Supporting businesses like Global Motivational Counseling Center is vital, not only for economic growth but also for the well-being of our residents. Their commitment to accessible mental health services strengthens Parsippany and enhances the quality of life for all who call our township home.”

Councilman Justin Musella also praised the new addition to the business community. “This center represents the kind of progress Parsippany needs—bringing valuable services directly to our residents while reinforcing the idea that mental health is a priority. I commend Lori and her team for their dedication and vision.”

The ribbon cutting was attended by Lori LoManto and employees of Global Motivational Counseling Center, Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill and Raviram Medapati, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Board Member Nicolas Limanov.

Guests enjoyed a spread of delicious food served during the Global Motivational Counseling Center ribbon cutting celebration, adding to the warm and festive atmosphere of the event.

Global Motivational Counseling Center offers both in-person and virtual counseling sessions, led by bilingual licensed therapists. Services are available in English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for adolescents, adults, seniors, couples, and families throughout Morris County. The center accepts most insurance carriers, including Medicare and Medicaid, making care more accessible than ever.

Mayor James Barberio, Lori LoManto, Frank Cahill, and Councilman Justin Musella proudly display LoManto’s newly released book Finding the Eyes to See during the Global Motivational Counseling Center ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lori LoManto Releases New Book

“Finding the Eyes to See“

In addition to celebrating the ribbon cutting, Lori LoManto is also marking another milestone with the release of her new book, Finding the Eyes to See. In this compelling memoir, she shares her journey through childhood illness, trauma, and addiction, and how she ultimately found healing and renewal.

With honesty and courage, Lori details her path from suffering to recovery, offering hope and encouragement to those facing similar struggles. Today, with “new eyes to see,” she has come full circle — turning her past experiences into strength as a licensed therapist and community leader.

The book has been praised by professionals and readers alike. Dr. David Migliore, DDS, PhD, described it as “a must-read for anyone who has suffered from addiction, or has a family member or friend who has. The wisdom in this book is a product of a life that found a way to see beauty with new eyes.”

LoManto’s story not only inspires but also reflects the mission of Global Motivational Counseling Center: to empower individuals and families to heal, grow, and thrive through compassionate and accessible mental health care.

For more information, visit www.globalmotivationalcounseling.com.