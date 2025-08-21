Thursday, August 21, 2025
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – August 19, 2025

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills held its August 19, 2025, meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Key Highlights

Ordinances – Second Reading & Public Hearing

  1. Ordinance 2025:13 – Amends Chapter 405 (Vehicles & Traffic) to update handicapped parking on streets for private residences.
  2. Ordinance 2025:14 – Amends Chapter 430 (Zoning), Section 430-141 “Permitted Uses.”

Consent Agenda (Routine Items Approved)

  • R2025-141 – Agreement with Little Viking Football, Inc. for EMS standby services at youth football games.
  • R2025-142 to R2025-145 – Cancellation and refund of property taxes for several 100% permanently disabled veterans.
  • R2025-146 – Planning Board authorized to investigate Block 175, Lot 55 (2 Gatehall Drive) for redevelopment (non-condemnation basis).
  • R2025-147 – Change Order No. 11 for Well No. 1A-R Replacement and Treatment Facility Improvements.
  • R2025-148 – Burgis Associates, Inc. authorized to prepare a redevelopment plan for Block 392 (multiple lots).
  • R2025-149 – Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras for Parsippany Police.
  • R2025-150 – Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD vehicle.
  • R2025-151 – Contract for purchase of valves and accessories for raw sewage pump repairs.
  • R2025-152 – Award of contract to 4 Clean-Up Inc. for 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program.
  • R2025-153 – Award of contract to Midwest Construction, Inc. for Mt. Tabor Phase VIII road reconstruction.
  • R2025-154 – Budget insertion for Highway Safety revenue (Chapter 159).

Presentations / Reports

  • Mayor’s Report
  • Township Council Reports
  • Township Attorney Report
  • Business Administrator – Tree Presentation
  • Township Clerk Report

Ordinances – First Reading

  1. Ordinance 2025:16 – Adopting the 2 Sylvan Way Redevelopment Plan (final hearing scheduled for Sept. 23, 2025).
  2. Ordinance 2025:17 – Amending Ordinance 2025:11 related to the purchase of properties through the Township’s Open Space and Preservation program.
  3. Ordinance 2025:18 – Adopting a redevelopment plan for Block 392 (Lots 1.01–1.05).

Financial Approvals

  • Authorized payroll of approximately $1.65 million (August 15 payroll).
  • Approved bills totaling $1,188,451.05.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
