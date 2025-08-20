Parsippany Man Charged After Armed Standoff With Federal Agents

PARSIPPANY – A Parsippany man is facing multiple charges following a violent standoff with local police and federal agents during a raid last week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Maloy Amador, 43, of Parsippany, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 13 after allegedly opening fire on officers attempting to execute a court-ordered search warrant at 363 Kingston Road. Authorities said one of the shots struck an officer’s bulletproof vest, prompting an exchange of gunfire. Amador sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm before being subdued.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing federal narcotics and firearms investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Following Amador’s arrest, investigators recovered drugs and multiple firearms, including several assault rifles, from inside the residence.

Amador appeared in court the following day and was formally charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was detained in federal prison to await court proceedings.

If convicted, Amador could face life in prison and fines totaling up to $1.5 million.

“Violence against federal law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in New Jersey,” said Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba in a statement. “Those who use violence against law enforcement officers will be prosecuted using the toughest criminal statutes and penalties available.”

The raid was part of “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide initiative aimed at repelling illegal immigration, eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent crime.

This is not Amador’s first standoff with law enforcement. In April 2008, Amador—then 26 years old and a resident of Lake Parsippany—was arrested after threatening his girlfriend with firearms, holding her captive in his Kingston Road home, and engaging police in a six-hour standoff.

According to then–Morris County Prosecutor Robert Bianchi, the incident began when Amador argued with his 22-year-old girlfriend, firing three shots that did not strike her. She escaped around 3:00 a.m. after Amador fell asleep.

When police were notified at about 5:45 a.m., they evacuated neighboring homes, placed the house under surveillance, and advised parents at two nearby schools to keep children home. The standoff ended when the sheriff’s emergency response team set off a stun grenade and stormed the residence, finding Amador on his bed with two loaded semi-automatic handguns within reach and extra ammunition in his pocket.

At that time, Amador was expected to be charged with kidnapping and criminal restraint, in addition to multiple firearms offenses.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.