Parsippany High School Ranked Among Best High Schools in New Jersey

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School was ranked the 102nd best high school in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best High Schools rankings. Nationally, Parsippany High placed 2,055th. The rankings evaluated nearly 24,000 eligible public high schools across the country, with close to 18,000 receiving state and national placement.

Parsippany Hills High School also earned recognition, ranking 76th in the state and 1,534th nationally.

The U.S. News rankings are based on a combination of academic performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. Parsippany High’s subject proficiency rates from the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments show:

Mathematics: 91%

Reading: 67%

67% Science: 43%

43% Graduation Rate: 93%

Local Rankings

Several neighboring public high schools also earned strong placements in the 2025 report:

Madison High School: #77 NJ / #1,550 National

Jefferson Township High School: #228 NJ / #7,003 National

Mountain Lakes High School: #34 NJ / #663 National

Morris Hills High School: #57 NJ / #1,198 National

Montville High School: #62 NJ / #1,361 National

Randolph High School: #73 NJ / #1,513 National

Whippany Park High School: #84 NJ / #1,632 National

Morris Knolls High School: #90 NJ / #1,787 National

Hanover Park High School: #114 NJ / #2,194 National

Morristown High School: #134 NJ / #3,044 National

Why Rankings Matter

“Students and families need data to help them make one of the most important decisions of their academic journey. Our Best High Schools rankings provide the insights to help them identify schools that will prepare students for college success,” said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News. “Access to information isn’t just helpful—it’s essential for planning a student’s future.”

