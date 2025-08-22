Parsippany Women Bring Comfort and Care to Seniors with “Adopt a Grandparent” Program

PARSIPPANY — What began as a personal mission of compassion has blossomed into a community-driven effort to support local seniors in need. Jennifer Lembo and Dawn King, both Parsippany residents, have teamed up to expand their heartwarming initiative, “Adopt a Grandparent,” a program focused on helping elderly residents who are without families or financial support.

The origins of the program trace back to 2017, when Jennifer’s grandmother was in a nursing home. Seeing so many residents without visitors or family touched her deeply. For five years, Jennifer cooked meals for those residents, offering companionship along with nourishment. After experiencing personal loss in 2022, Jennifer felt a renewed calling to grow her mission.

Teaming up with her friend Dawn King, the two women formalized their efforts into “Adopt a Grandparent,” a program through which they provide services such as lawn care, snow removal, and heating oil assistance to seniors in need. Jennifer said, “We’re hoping to bring in more local businesses to help make an even bigger difference.”

One such partner is Anthony’s Landscaping and Design, which stepped up recently when a 92-year-old resident needed lawn care. Jennifer reached out, and Anthony agreed to provide bi-weekly service at a steep discount — around 50% — and Jennifer and Dawn covered the full cost out of pocket. It’s one of many examples of the team quietly stepping in to support elderly neighbors.

Jennifer also collects donations at her salon, where contributions go toward helping fill seniors’ oil tanks for the winter. With the holiday season approaching, they’ve also launched special donation efforts to spread extra cheer and provide additional support to seniors.

The program operates simply: if a senior needs help, they or a caregiver can contact Jennifer or Dawn directly. The two then coordinate with trusted local vendors to fulfill the request — with no strings attached.

Now, they’re inviting other Parsippany businesses to join their growing network of compassion. Whether it’s a landscaper, contractor, oil provider, or just a caring donor, every contribution helps ensure no senior is forgotten.

Donations can be dropped off at Jennifer Lembo’s salon located at 55 Parsippany Rd. in Whippany.

For those interested in becoming a business partner or supporter of the “Adopt a Grandparent” initiative, please reach out to Jennifer at 973-723-1000. The Facebook can be joined here – https://www.facebook.com/groups/1018525275759867