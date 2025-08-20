Letter to the Editor: Mayor: Liquid Church PILOT Guidance Not Political

Dear Editor:

At the last Council meeting of August 19, Mayor James Barberio was asked two questions on the formerly announced PILOT Deal education session to be held at the Liquid Church, a non-denominational “Christian church.”

The questions being:

•(1) Who is sponsoring or paying in any way for this event? Who is the “specific congregation.” and their needs in this event?

•(2) Why was the event not announced on the official Parsippany Town website? No posting appeared under the community events, or Upcoming Meetings as of August 19. Prior announcement as made on August 5 by the Mayor at Council for the event to occur August 26.



No back and Forth, and being Misconstrued

The Mayor responded sayings; first of all it’s not a deal; nor is the event political, that the event was rescheduled. My rebuttal was PILOT deals were the intended subject. Then because of the no back and forth rule, even though my 5 minutes was not up, i was reprimanded, and insulted in that “i always interrupt the mayor when he speaks”; when we engage.



Bottom line is he did not answer the questions, only that it was rescheduled, nothing about the costs only the Liquid Church had allowed the Mayor to have access to their facility, and equipment for the PILOT deal education session.



How are PILOTs not political?

Balancing Interests: Each PILOT deal aims to strike a balance between the interests of the corporation seeking the tax abatement and the public good. This inherently involves political decision-making, where various stakeholders – local officials, community groups, businesses, and residents – may have differing opinions on the optimal balance point.



Under Permissible Activities for Churches in Politics

The IRS has previously stated that churches can engage in non-partisan voter registration drives, educational activities, and political forums, as long as they don’t favor one candidate over another. Furthermore concerning “Issue Advocacy”; churches can express their view on public issues as long as these expressions are not an attempt to advocate for or against a particular candidate. Candidate forums: Churches can hosts candidate forums as long as all legally qualified candidates are invited and given equal opportunity to participate.



Is not the Town-Hall the proper place for this repeated attempt by the Mayor to justify his allowance of the recent 30-year PILOT deals for warehouses for a real estate developer with a 9-Billion Dollar portfolio. How many times can one Mayor repeat his PILOT deal advocacy? (The same PILOT deals that “may doom” his re-election in November) Why exactly is what has been beat about the bush, to be beat again, other than the coming election, and how is this then not political?



Rateable Chase to PILOTs

What good has the rateable chase done for Parsippany in the long term? As a senior citizen my low income in retirement allows the Property Tax Reimbursement, senior freeze. This year the 2024 returned to me $1,160.03 meaning in the last 10 years my local property taxes have increased that much for a very small block lot former summer shack in Hiawatha. (Add water/sewer increases)



Ask then how can 30 Year PILOTs be justified for warehouses the hottest in the economy of now, and Parsippany being the ideal location in some cases. (Not the Lanidex Warehouse near Lake Parsippany for example, although no PILOT the location is outside the guidelines for warehouse locations). To go from the Rateable Chase to PILOT Deals defies logic, and shows a hidden agenda of how developers determine our local politics, in influencing elections in the background of campaign finance.



Principles of Adherence concerning Political Matters

Non-denominational Christian verses Traditional Structures in religion. The example here given being the Catholic Principles of adherence which are seven, as compared to less traditional non-denominational churches which represent a growing trend in Christianity, offering an alternative for those seeking a faith community that is less tied to traditional structures and more focused on personal experience and contemporary expression. (God favors the rich for example.)



Take the Catholic Principles of Adherence concerning Political Matters

Teaching are: 1) Life and Dignity of the Human Person, 2) Call to Family, Community, and Participation, 3) Rights and Responsibilities, 4) Option for the Poor and Vulnerable, 5) The Dignity of Work and the Rights of Workers, 6) Solidarity, and 7) Care for God’s Creation



How do PILOT Deals fit into any Proper Principal of Adherence for the mixture of religion in Politics? PILOT deals are the intrusion and takeover of government as intended by corporate power, this is where the separation should be between political parties, which if not for a common good and curve of excesses then what principles of adherence?



PILOTs originated to foster disenfranchised poor communities in a capitalistic society in need of redevelopment.



So two -terms were employed by corporate developers here in Parsippany, and used in obtaining tax reductions for themselves on top of tax evasions they already have gained for themselves in a regressive tax system. The two are, (1) in need of redevelopment, and (2) blight.



New Jersey’s PILOT program, established in 1961 with the Fox-Lance Law, initially focused on helping large cities like Newark and Jersey City maintain their tax base during urban decline.



Historically the PILOTs enticed a developer to take a large risk redeveloping property in the blighted cities.



As the population, business and economy of New Jersey has changed since the 1960s there brings into question whether an area is truly in need of redevelopment.



Criteria of an area in need of redevelopment are buildings that are substandard, unsafe, unsanitary, dilapidated or are not conducive for living or working.



We need a new Mayor or No Mayor at all, for this is where the Deals go down. If the Liquid Church PILOT Deals session do take place, then the Democrats or any other potential candidate for the Mayor or Council must be included, or the event should be canceled. It can not be a No Back and Forth.



Nick Homyak

