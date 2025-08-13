Parsippany PAL Announces Multi-Year Partnership with A Money Basketball

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with A Money Basketball, led by founder and owner Marc Adler. This exciting collaboration includes a $20,000 donation from Adler to help enhance the PAL’s basketball courts, directly benefiting the youth and community of Parsippany.

Founded by Marc Adler, A Money Basketball is recognized for its player development programs, training clinics, and commitment to building skills both on and off the court. The organization’s model emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and growth, providing a foundation for athletes to succeed in basketball and in life.

This partnership solidifies key components of the Parsippany PAL’s mission. Recreational basketball will remain a staple, and open gym basketball—an essential part of our community culture—will continue as always. The PAL is committed to preserving the groundwork that has built its strong community connections while introducing new opportunities such as feeder programs, specialized clinics, and youth birthday party events.

A Money Basketball founder Marc Adler and Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino proudly display the $20,000 donation check that will enhance the PAL’s basketball programs and facilities for the community’s youth.

Looking ahead, this collaboration will open different avenues for AAU teams and lead to hosting PAL-run tournaments, creating more ways to engage local athletes and bring the community together. These initiatives will not only provide more opportunities for players but also generate new streams of support for the organization. The partnership reflects exactly what Marc Adler and his program stand for: WINNING—on the court and in the community.

Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL, shared “This is a huge win for everyone involved. Basketball is my first love (don’t tell my wife), and to partner with Marc and his team to grow our programs is something I’m truly excited about. Registrations and new programs will open immediately. Marc has been fantastic throughout this process, and I want to thank him, his staff, and the PAL board and team for making this happen. We’re ready to get to work. Open gym basketball is a huge aspect of what we do, and it’s not going anywhere—we’re committed to the community groundwork that has built us. This partnership is going to give us more tools, more programs, and more victories for our kids and our town.”

With this partnership, the Parsippany PAL continues its tradition of fostering youth development, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating lasting community connections. The combined efforts of A Money Basketball and the PAL promise to bring new energy, resources, and opportunities to local families.

The Parsippany Police Athletic League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable and engaging recreational programs for the youth of Parsippany. Through sports, educational programs, and community events, the PAL promotes teamwork, leadership, and positive community involvement.

Founded by Marc Adler, A Money Basketball specializes in skill development, training, and competitive opportunities for basketball players of all ages. With a focus on fundamentals, sportsmanship, and personal growth, A Money Basketball has become a respected name in player development across the region.