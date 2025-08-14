Lake Hiawatha Man Arrested for DWI Following Two-Car Crash on Vail Road

PARSIPPANY — A late-night two-car crash on Vail Road led to the arrest of a Lake Hiawatha man on multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated, after police observed clear signs of impairment and discovered an open container of cannabis in the vehicle.

At approximately 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, Officer Sean Golden of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department was on routine patrol in the area of Vail Road and Knoll Road when he came upon a crash involving a red Mini Cooper and a white Nissan Maxima.

According to the police report, the Mini Cooper, was found in the westbound lane of Vail Road, facing west. Approximately 50 feet ahead, the Nissan Maxima was also located in the westbound lane.

Officer Golden first made contact with the driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as Ubaldo Lopez-Lopez, 24, who reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Lopez-Lopez had difficulty standing upon exiting the vehicle and displayed glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to the report. Due to heavy damage to the Mini Cooper, the driver’s door was jammed and had to be forced open.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima, identified as Christian Portillo, 18, was found to be shaken but uninjured.

Once additional officers—including Sergeant Taylor and Patrol Officers Harvey, Jones, and McCarthy—arrived on scene, Lopez-Lopez was subjected to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests administered by Ptl. Steven Harvey. Based on his performance, he was placed under arrest for suspected intoxicated driving.

Lopez-Lopez was transported to the Montville Police Department, where he provided two breath samples using the Alcotest machine, resulting in a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.24%—three times the legal limit in New Jersey.

During a search of the Mini Cooper, officers discovered a grinder containing loose marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard.

Lopez-Lopez was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including:

39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated

39:4-51B – Open Container of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle

39:4-88 – Failure to Maintain Lane

39:4-97 – Careless Driving

39:4-96 – Reckless Driving

He is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

The case remains pending adjudication.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.