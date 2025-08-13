BREAKING NEWS: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence in Parsippany – One Suspect Shot

PARSIPPANY — A major federal law enforcement operation unfolded in Parsippany this morning, leaving one suspect injured and prompting significant road closures in the Kingston Road and Route 202 area.

UPDATE – 9:40 a.m.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), agents and their federal partners were executing a court-authorized search warrant in Parsippany when shots were fired. One suspect was struck and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No agents were injured.

The DEA states the incident is now under investigation and will issue no further statements. All future media inquiries should be directed to the FBI.

UPDATE – 8:00 a.m.

Route 202/Littleton Road has been reopened. Kingston Road between Route 202 and Alloway Road remains closed as the investigation continues.

UPDATE – 7:15 a.m.

Federal law enforcement officials confirm that the planned operation has concluded and there is no danger to the public. However, Kingston Road between Route 202 and Alloway Road, as well as Route 202 North at Park Road, will remain closed until further notice.

Residents on Kingston Road between Route 202 and Alloway Road, and on Route 202 between Richards Street and Marcella Road, are asked to remain inside unless contacted by law enforcement.

INITIAL ADVISORY

Heavy police activity began earlier this morning in the Kingston Road and Route 202 area. Law enforcement urged residents in the immediate vicinity to shelter in place while the operation was underway.

Parsippany Focus will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.