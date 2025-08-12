Wednesday, August 13, 2025
5th Annual FUNdRAISER to Benefit Parsippany Food Pantry and Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department

Parsippany Kids Raise Record $1,800 for Local Food Pantry at 4th Annual FUNdRAISER
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The 5th Annual FUNdRAISER will be held on Saturday, August 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 17 Stockton Court, Morris Plains.

This community-driven event is led by Vivan, a 5th-grade student from Littleton Elementary School, together with an extraordinary group of young artists from Parsippany and across New Jersey. Their mission is to raise funds for two important causes: the Parsippany Food Pantry and the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department.

This year’s fundraiser features the work of 22 talented young artists, ages 5 to 12, who have created 25 unique greeting card designs. The cards, printed locally at The UPS Store in Lake Hiawatha, will be available for purchase both at the event and online. Organizers have set a fundraising goal of $3,000—nearly doubling last year’s total of $1,800.

Community members are encouraged to attend, show support for these young creators, and help spread the word. Every card purchased will contribute directly to the efforts of the Food Pantry and the Volunteer Fire Department, making a tangible difference in the community.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
