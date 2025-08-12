Sergeant Joseph Kornas Retires After 25 Years of Dedicated Service with Parsippany Police Department

PARSIPPANY — Sergeant Joseph Kornas, a respected and accomplished member of the Parsippany Police Department, officially retired on August 1, 2025, following a distinguished career spanning 25 years and six months in law enforcement.

Sgt. Kornas spent the majority of his tenure in the Patrol Division, where he served as a dedicated first responder and community protector. For the past eight years, he held the role of supervisor, leading officers in day-to-day operations, critical incidents, and community safety initiatives. His leadership and steady presence made him a trusted figure among both colleagues and residents.

Before beginning his law enforcement career, Sgt. Kornas served his country for eight years in the United States Army Reserves as a Military Police Officer and Armorer. This early military experience laid the foundation for his disciplined approach, tactical expertise, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Gavin Kornas, Sgt. Joseph Kornas, Maddie Hagler, Jill Kornas, and Trace Kornas are pictured together during Sgt. Kornas’s retirement celebration.

Over the course of his career, Sgt. Kornas held numerous specialized assignments and certifications, demonstrating his broad skill set and adaptability. His roles included:

Field Training Officer — mentoring and preparing new officers for the challenges of law enforcement.

— mentoring and preparing new officers for the challenges of law enforcement. Bicycle Patrol Officer — enhancing mobility and community engagement.

— enhancing mobility and community engagement. 911 Officer — handling critical communications during emergencies.

— handling critical communications during emergencies. Fatal Crash Investigator and Pedestrian & Bicycle Crash Investigator — providing expert analysis in serious accident cases.

and — providing expert analysis in serious accident cases. Black Bear Control Officer — addressing wildlife-related public safety concerns.

— addressing wildlife-related public safety concerns. Firearms and Rifle Instructor — training officers in the safe and effective use of firearms.

— training officers in the safe and effective use of firearms. Active Shooter Instructor — preparing officers for rapid, coordinated responses to critical threats.

— preparing officers for rapid, coordinated responses to critical threats. Certified Sig Sauer, Remington M/870, and AR15/M16/M4 Armorer — ensuring the department’s weapons remained in optimal condition.

— ensuring the department’s weapons remained in optimal condition. Anti-Terrorism Instructor — educating officers in threat prevention and security measures.

His professional development included a wide range of advanced training courses, such as Incident Response to Terrorist Bombings, Prevention of and Response to Suicide Bombing Incidents, Advanced Crash Investigation, Traffic Crash Reconstruction, and Advanced Combat/Survival Shooting.

Throughout his career, Sgt. Kornas received numerous commendations recognizing his professionalism and service, including the Exceptional Duty Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Command Citation, Certificate of Recognition, and nine Unit Commendations.

In addition to his on-the-job accomplishments, Sgt. Kornas pursued higher education while serving in law enforcement. In 2023, he graduated with honors from National American University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Strategic Security and Protection Management. He was inducted into the Order of the Sword & Shield National Honor Society, Omicron Sigma Sigma, in recognition of his academic excellence and commitment to the field of security and protection.

The Parsippany community and the Police Department will remember Sgt. Kornas for his professionalism, leadership, and deep commitment to protecting others. His decades of service leave a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.