Lake Hiawatha Business Added to State’s Workplace Accountability in Labor List

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has added Lucky Boy Enterprises, LLC, with a listed address at 63 Dafrack Drive, Apt. 146A, Lake Hiawatha, to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), a database of employers prohibited from bidding on or receiving state, county, or municipal contracts due to unpaid wage, benefit, or tax liabilities.

According to NJDOL, Lucky Boy Enterprises owes $30,385.85 in unpaid contributions, penalties, and interest to the Unemployment Compensation Fund and the State Disability Benefits Fund. The business also has locations in Verona and Nutley.

Violations:

The Unemployment Compensation Law (R.S.43:21-1 et seq.)

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law (P.L.1948, c.110; C.43:21-25 et seq.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law (P.L.2008, c.17; C.43:21-39.1 et seq.)

Date of Final Judgment/Order: Dec. 9, 2020

Date Posted on The WALL: Aug. 5, 2025

The WALL program, launched in September 2023, was created under bipartisan legislation (S-4226) in 2020 to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. Once a business receives a warning letter, it has 20 days to resolve its debts before being posted.

Since its launch, NJDOL has recovered more than $692,000 from businesses either listed on or warned about The WALL.

The full list of affected employers is available at nj.gov/labor/wall.