Parsippany Hosts Colorful Ceremony for Indian Independence Day

PARSIPPANY — Nearly 400 community members gathered at Parsippany Town Hall on Sunday to honor India’s 78th Independence Day with a vibrant flag-raising ceremony filled with cultural pride, music, and unity.

The event, which has become an anticipated annual tradition in Parsippany, featured a blend of formal ceremony and heartfelt community spirit. Residents, dignitaries, and special guests assembled in front of Town Hall, many dressed in colorful traditional attire, to mark the historic occasion.

Sanjiv Pandya served as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the program with warmth and enthusiasm. The ceremony opened with a stirring rendition of the American National Anthem by Sonia Dadbeech, followed by Former Council President Michael dePierro leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor James R. Barberio delivers opening remarks during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Shala Gaglardi, representing Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, presented an official proclamation recognizing the occasion and highlighting the contributions of the Indian-American community to Parsippany’s cultural and civic life.

The ceremonial highlight came when community leaders raised the Indian flag, met with applause and cheers from the crowd. Passaic County Commissioner John W. Bartlett joined Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Judith Hernandez in honoring the moment, standing alongside other local and regional leaders in a show of solidarity and friendship.

Pulkit Desai was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with Councilwoman Hernandez before joining Ronak Bhatt in celebrating the flag’s ascent, capturing the joyous atmosphere of the morning.

Sanjiv Pandya, Master of Ceremonies, leads Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Sonia Dadbeech performs the American National Anthem during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Former Council President Michael dePierro leads the Pledge of Allegiance during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, praised the event’s organization and turnout, noting, “Today’s celebration shows the strong bonds we have built over the years. It’s a beautiful reflection of Parsippany’s spirit.”

Jigar Shah, Economic Development member, liaison to the Indian-American community, and event chairman, expressed his gratitude for the township’s support. “Mayor Barberio has been a great supporter, and his cooperation has helped our community a lot,” Shah said. “This ceremony is not just about honoring India’s independence, but also about celebrating the friendship and mutual respect that make Parsippany home for so many of us.”

Following the official proceedings, attendees enjoyed light refreshments and lively conversation. Families mingled, children waved both Indian and American flags, and music filled the air, reinforcing the day’s themes of pride, unity, and shared heritage. The gathering left many with a renewed appreciation for the township’s diversity and the cultural connections that bring residents together year after year.

Shala Gaglardi, representing Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, presents a proclamation during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Community leaders raise the Indian flag during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Passaic County Commissioner John W. Bartlett with Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Judith Hernandez during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Pulkit Desai with Mayor James R. Barberio during Parsippany’s Indian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.