PHS Band Boosters Fundraiser: Car Wash at IHOP

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Band Boosters will hold their Annual Summer Car Wash on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at IHOP, 792 U.S. Route 46, Parsippany.

For just $5 per car, residents can have their vehicles cleaned while supporting the PHS Band program. All proceeds from the event will benefit the band’s hospitality needs, competition snacks, and annual banquet.

The Band Boosters encourage the community to stop by, enjoy a clean car, and help ensure the band continues to thrive in the upcoming school year.