Sunday, August 10, 2025
Business NewsLocal News

Terrie Carr Departs 105.5 WDHA After 30 Years

Jim Monaghan praised Terrie Carr’s unwavering dedication, calling her “the most passionate and committed” person he’s ever worked with in radio, and saying it was an honor to work alongside her.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — After three decades as Program Director and Midday Host at 105.5 WDHA, Terrie Carr has announced her departure from the Beasley Broadcast Group station.

Carr shared the news Saturday morning on her Facebook page, stating she received “a one-minute phone call” informing her that her services were no longer needed in both roles. She added that several other talented team members were also let go.

“I have always programmed WDHA as ‘The People’s Station,’ striving to create community with the audience, artists, and advertisers,” Carr said. “Breaking new music, connecting fans with bands—not cutting cookies. I’m so proud of the brands I have created over the years and their success—Rock N’ Ruff, Queens of Noise, Reconnect, Roundtable, Parking Lot Parties, and our calendar initiative, to name a few.”

Carr expressed deep gratitude to her loyal listeners and advertisers, noting that her relationships in the community remain strong. “I have loved every moment of the thirty years that I have been a part of your midday,” she said. “My relationships with listeners and advertisers run deep, and I plan on keeping it that way.”

A long time listener, Michael Borodinsky, said “I have been a loyal listener as long as long as you have been on the air. You are the best of the best. Wishing you continued success in your next musical journey. Thanks for all the great memories.”

“I’ve been in this radio business for a long time, and believe me when I say—no one, and I mean no one, has more passion and commitment to her audience, her co-workers, and the radio station than you. It was an honor to work with you and for you. I truly treasure what we accomplished together,” said Jim Monaghan.

While she did not share specifics about her next move, Carr hinted that she has been planning to launch a new venture, with details to be announced soon. “I’m not going anywhere,” she assured. “Whatever you do, know your value—it’s all we have.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
