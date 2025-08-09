Sunday, August 10, 2025
Crossings at 10 Breaks Ground: Morris Plains’ New Retail and Office Hub

Weichert’s New Vision for Morris Plains: Walkable, High-End Crossings at 10
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS PLAINS — Construction has begun on Crossings at 10, a major redevelopment project at the Weichert corporate campus in Morris Plains. The first phase, set for completion in mid-2026, will feature about 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 80,000 square feet of Class A office space above.

According to RIPCO Real Estate, which is handling retail leasing, the goal is to create a walkable, town-square-style environment at the intersection of Routes 10 and 202, directly across from Briarcliff Commons. Retail leasing is underway, targeting both local and national tenants.

Future phases will expand the site to over 100,000 square feet of retail and amenity space, with plans for self-storage in phase two. The office portion will include about 42,000 square feet for Weichert and feature loft-style windows, open layouts, and flexible configurations for businesses of varying sizes.

Developers emphasize the site’s strategic location, strong traffic counts, and proximity to downtown Morris Plains and Morristown. The envisioned tenant mix includes retail, dining, wellness, medical, childcare, and personal care, serving an area with 4.6 million square feet of office space, 3,000 hotel rooms, and 4,500 residential units either existing or in development nearby.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
