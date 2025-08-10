Sheriff Gannon Swears In New Chief Sheriff’s Officer

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon today officially swore in Chief Sheriff’s Officer Aaron D. Tomasini to lead the bureau of law enforcement during a ceremony held in the commissioners’ public meeting room at the Morris County Administration and Records Building, where officials, law enforcement colleagues, family and friends gathered to honor his distinguished career and leadership.

“The county of Morris is fortunate to have a leader like Aaron, whose integrity, expertise and leadership skills are certain to propel the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to new heights. His role as Chief Sheriff’s Officer will undoubtedly enhance community relations and promote a safer environment for all residents and the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Gannon.

Chief Sheriff’s Officer Aaron D. Tomasini

Chief Tomasini began his law enforcement career with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in July 2005 after graduating from the Morris County Basic Police Academy, Class #66. He was initially assigned to the protective services division before transferring to the K-9 Unit, where he served the majority of his career.

Within the special services division, Chief Tomasini served as a K-9 handler and trainer, bomb technician, and tactical operator with the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. Over the years, he worked with several K-9 partners, including Jax, Hydro, Sig, Kiara and Po. He has also served with the New Jersey State Police Detect and Render Safe Task Force as both an explosives detection specialist and bomb technician.

In addition to his tactical and training experience, Chief Tomasini has supervised units across the agency, including crime scene investigation, patrol, the newly formed emergency services unit and the marine police unit.

“One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is that words mean little without action. When I think about the kind of chief I’d want, it’s someone who has my back. Someone who supports me, who empowers me, who sees and hears me, and who invests in my development because I matter. With that in mind, I pledge my full support to you; my time, my energy, and my focus, to meet your expectations and help you thrive,” said Chief Tomasini, who addressed attendees following the oath of office.

“To my fellow chiefs, law enforcement partners and community stakeholders, if there’s one universal truth about leadership, it’s that it cannot exist without relationships. The partnerships we form and sustain are the foundation of our collective success. I’m reminded of the African proverb: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ I pledge to build strong bonds and meaningful collaborations. I look forward to seeing how far we can go — together,” he continued.

Chief Tomasini is a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan and has served more than two decades in the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he currently holds the rank of major. He is the infantry branch chief for the Observer Coach/Trainer Group, known as “OPS Group Devil.” His extensive military education includes Ranger School, airborne and air assault courses, senior service and Command and General Staff College courses, and multiple leadership programs.

Academically, Chief Tomasini holds an associate degree in criminal justice from the County College of Morris, two bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology and a master’s in management from Thomas Edison State University, an MBA in human resources from William Paterson University, and a doctor of education in organizational leadership from Stockton University. He is also a member of multiple international honor societies and volunteers with several community organizations.

Sheriff Gannon closed the ceremony by thanking all for attending the event and wishing Chief Tomasini all the best as he embarks in this new role and continues his service to the people of Morris County.