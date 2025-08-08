Friday, August 8, 2025
Parsippany Recreation Announces Fall Men’s Softball League

Players are encouraged to sign up now for Parsippany's Fall Men’s Softball League, running September 2 through October 30, with games held Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Recreation is now accepting registrations for the upcoming Fall Men’s Softball League, scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 2 through Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Games will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and are open to both individual players and full teams. The program provides a great opportunity for adults in the community to stay active, engage in friendly competition, and enjoy the fall season.

Online registration is available at www.pthreconline.com. Teams looking to register directly can do so by emailing [email protected].

For more information or assistance with registration, contact Justin at (973) 944-8336.

The league is hosted by Parsippany Recreation and supported by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
