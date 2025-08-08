Parsippany Recreation Announces Fall Men’s Softball League

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Recreation is now accepting registrations for the upcoming Fall Men’s Softball League, scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 2 through Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Games will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and are open to both individual players and full teams. The program provides a great opportunity for adults in the community to stay active, engage in friendly competition, and enjoy the fall season.

Online registration is available at www.pthreconline.com. Teams looking to register directly can do so by emailing [email protected].

For more information or assistance with registration, contact Justin at (973) 944-8336.

The league is hosted by Parsippany Recreation and supported by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.