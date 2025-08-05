Day Pitney LLP Relocates Parsippany Office to 8 Sylvan Way

PARSIPPANY — Day Pitney LLP has officially relocated its Parsippany headquarters from 1 Jefferson Road to 8 Sylvan Way, marking a significant move to a modernized and amenity-rich facility in the heart of Morris County.

The law firm completed its move into a 56,000-square-foot space located on the second and third floors of the west wing of the Class A building. The relocation follows a lease signed in August 2024 and is part of the firm’s nationwide modernization strategy aimed at enhancing its 13-office network to better meet the needs of clients, attorneys, and staff.

The new signage at 8 Sylvan Way proudly displays Day Pitney LLP, marking the firm’s recent relocation to its modern headquarters in Parsippany.

Paul Marino, Managing Partner of Day Pitney’s New Jersey office, expressed enthusiasm for the new location, “We’re thrilled to move into a space that offers cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art resources, and a more modern, efficient layout to better serve our clients and friends in New Jersey and beyond. We were intentional in selecting a location with top-tier amenities and accessibility. The design reflects a modern, efficient use of space and underscores our ongoing investment in the region.”

The move coincides with a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan currently underway at the Orion Office REIT, Inc.-owned property. Interior renovations include upgraded lobby, training rooms, boardroom, café, and fitness center. Exterior improvements feature enhancements to the parking lot, surrounding walking trails, and lakefront seating, along with the installation of 12 EV charging stations and HVAC upgrades.

Current & Upcoming Tenants at 8 Sylvan Way

Day Pitney LLP Approx. 56,000 sq ft Second and third floor, west wing Relocated in late summer/fall 2025 from 1 Jefferson Road

B&G Foods, Inc. Approx. 46,000 sq ft Second floor and part of third floor, east wing Relocating from 4 Gatehall Drive by end of 2025 New space to include a test kitchen for product development and quality control



8 Sylvan Way, a 176,062-square-foot facility, was originally home to The Medicines Company before being acquired and operated by Novartis. It is now being re-positioned as a multi-tenant corporate campus. The location offers proximity to major highways including Routes 80, 280, 287, 46, and 202, along with convenient access to dining and retail options.

“We’re proud that both Day Pitney LLP and B&G Foods have chosen to remain and reinvest in Parsippany. Their move to 8 Sylvan Way highlights the township’s continued appeal as a premier location for corporate headquarters, offering top-tier facilities and strategic access for sustained business growth,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

Day Pitney, founded in 1902, is home to more than 300 attorneys and offers a robust corporate and business law practice. Clients range from large national and international corporations to emerging and middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals.