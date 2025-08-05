Parsippany Third Quarter Property Tax Bills

PARSIPPANY — The mailing of third-quarter property tax bills in Parsippany-Troy Hills has been delayed due to a late approval of the 2025 tax rate by the State of New Jersey. The rate was finalized on July 18, later than in previous years, which subsequently delayed the Morris County Board of Taxation’s ability to certify the tax rate.

As a result, the township’s tax bills are now in the process of being printed and will be mailed out shortly.

To accommodate residents, the Township has extended the grace period for third-quarter tax payments to Friday, August 29, 2025.

Please note: Any payments received after August 29 will be subject to interest charges retroactive to the original due date of August 1, 2025, as per New Jersey statute N.J.S.A. 54:4-67.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (973) 263-4252.

The Township appreciates your patience and understanding.