Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Third Quarter Property Tax Bills
Local News

Parsippany Third Quarter Property Tax Bills

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
116

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The mailing of third-quarter property tax bills in Parsippany-Troy Hills has been delayed due to a late approval of the 2025 tax rate by the State of New Jersey. The rate was finalized on July 18, later than in previous years, which subsequently delayed the Morris County Board of Taxation’s ability to certify the tax rate.

As a result, the township’s tax bills are now in the process of being printed and will be mailed out shortly.

To accommodate residents, the Township has extended the grace period for third-quarter tax payments to Friday, August 29, 2025.

Please note: Any payments received after August 29 will be subject to interest charges retroactive to the original due date of August 1, 2025, as per New Jersey statute N.J.S.A. 54:4-67.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (973) 263-4252.

The Township appreciates your patience and understanding.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
PHHS Boys Wrestling Team Hosting Car Wash Fundraiser This Sunday
Next article
Day Pitney LLP Relocates Parsippany Office to 8 Sylvan Way
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »