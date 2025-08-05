PHHS Boys Wrestling Team Hosting Car Wash Fundraiser This Sunday

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Boys Wrestling Team is inviting the community to come out and support their program at an upcoming car wash fundraiser.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Elks Lodge, located at 230 Parsippany Road. For just $8 per car, residents can get their vehicles cleaned while supporting a dedicated group of student-athletes.

All proceeds from the car wash will go toward supporting the wrestling team’s needs, including equipment, training, and travel expenses for competitions.

For those unable to attend the event in person, donations can still be made through Venmo.

Let’s help the PHHS Wrestling Team hit the mats this season with full support from the community!