Letter to the Editor: Enough is Enough Defend Our Master Plan Inappropriate Location

The 28 units—reduced from 29—with one additional so-called “affordable” one-room living space (5 instead of 4), amounts to a ploy to entice the Zoning Board to approve an inappropriate development in an area zoned “Conservation, Recreation.” This would unjustly alter the neighborhood’s character forever and further impact a remaining environmentally sensitive area bordering Troy Meadows, a designated National Natural Landmark.

Our Master Plan clearly states that such resources must be protected, enhanced, and recognized for their ecological benefits. For example, Goal 7 of the Master Plan states: “Ensure that any prospective development preserves or enhances the Township’s environmental features, including wetlands, wetland buffers, streams, wellhead areas, steep slopes, and wooded areas. In particular, the environmentally sensitive areas of Troy Meadows should be preserved in their natural state, and future development in this area should be avoided.”

This 2.71-acre block and lot not only serves as a critical buffer to Troy Meadows, but it also features a Tier 1 Wellhead Protection Area (encompassing the entire parcel), a Riparian Area of High Integrity, and an Open Waters Protection Area of the West Brook Tributary.

Parsippany has experienced major water infrastructure problems over the past several years, including the loss of at least three wells—one of which is contaminated with PFOS. Additionally, Parsippany has the highest water deficit in the watershed. The Township has not done a good job historically of protecting its groundwater recharge areas. A water deficit means we are using or losing more water from the aquifer than nature is returning to it. Shall we now allow this wellhead protection area to be further impacted, possibly jeopardizing water quality by intruding into the protection tier?

Parsippany is already zoned for affordable housing. For a religious institution to propose this inappropriate location for for-profit rentals is troubling. The alleged fourth round of upcoming housing mandates is not guaranteed, and those requirements could be met by simply lowering the rent for market-rate units—many of which are likely to remain unoccupied due to overpricing. (And what, exactly, did this latest supposed “lawsuit victory” in the housing matter achieve—something the Mayor has been boasting about?)

Although the property was granted a Highlands Waiver, it is still subject to local board discretion in enforcing the Township’s Master Plan and maintaining neighborhood character—also known as home rule. If it so chooses, the Parsippany Zoning Board may enforce stricter regulations than those set by the Highlands Council.

According to Chapter 93, Substantive Rules of the New Jersey Council on Affordable Housing, this proposal should be rejected under the Council’s own environmental guidelines. Environmentally sensitive lands are to be excluded from development, which supports the conservation zoning already in place by the Township of Parsippany.

If Wildlife Preserves, under Ordinance 2014:16, were not permitted to rezone their block lots for greater profit after facing condemnation from a proposed pipeline, then how can a religious institution be allowed such leniency?

Here is a scientific concept that should apply to the Zoning Board’s decision:

Carrying Capacity — The maximum population size that an ecosystem can support without being degraded.

Land use without an understanding of ecology is not good land use.

Finally, the fact that the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting did not begin with a presentation by the civil engineer is deeply concerning. The issue at hand is land use, not religion or the already existing and approved practices of the IBSA funeral home.

Nicholas Homyak