Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Motor Vehicle Crash in Denville

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — A 24-year-old Rockaway Township man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Old Beach Glen Road.

At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, officers from the Denville Police Department responded to the scene of the accident. During the investigation, police determined that the driver, identified as Henilkumar Patel, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Patel was placed under arrest and transported to Denville Police headquarters. He was charged with the following offenses:

  • 39:4-50 Driving While Intoxicated
  • 39:4-88 Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 39:4-96 Reckless Driving
  • 39:4-97 Careless Driving

Patel was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and later released pending a future court appearance in Denville Municipal Court.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
