Driver Arrested for DWI Following Motor Vehicle Crash in Denville

MORRIS COUNTY — A 24-year-old Rockaway Township man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Old Beach Glen Road.

At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, officers from the Denville Police Department responded to the scene of the accident. During the investigation, police determined that the driver, identified as Henilkumar Patel, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Patel was placed under arrest and transported to Denville Police headquarters. He was charged with the following offenses:

39:4-50 Driving While Intoxicated

Driving While Intoxicated 39:4-88 Failure to Maintain Lane

Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-96 Reckless Driving

Reckless Driving 39:4-97 Careless Driving

Patel was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and later released pending a future court appearance in Denville Municipal Court.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.