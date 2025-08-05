Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 5, 2025

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its August 5, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

ORDINANCES – SECOND READING & PUBLIC HEARING

  1. 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.
  2. 2025:14 – Update to the zoning code regarding permitted uses.
  3. 2025:15 – Repeal and replacement of the flood hazard protection chapter, adoption of new flood maps, and designation of a Floodplain Administrator.

PUBLIC SESSION

  • Public comments and questions are invited during this section.

CONSENT AGENDA (Resolutions)

  1. EMS services agreement with Little Viking Football, Inc.
    2.–5. Tax refunds for 100% permanently disabled veterans.
  2. Investigation of 2 Gatehall Drive for potential redevelopment.
  3. Change Order No. 11 – Well No. 1A-R project.
  4. Redevelopment Plan preparation – Block 392, Lots 1.01–1.05.
  5. Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras.
  6. Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD.
  7. Purchase of valves and accessories for sewage pump repair.
  8. Contract award – 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program.
  9. Contract award – Mt. Tabor Road Reconstruction Phase VIII.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

  • Agenda Meeting: July 8, 2025
  • Regular Meeting: July 22, 2025

PRESENTATIONS / REPORTS

  • Mayor, Township Council, Attorney, Business Administrator, Clerk, Township Offices/Committees

ORDINANCES – FIRST READING

  1. Adoption of 2 Sylvan Way Redevelopment Plan.
  2. Amendment to Ordinance 2025:11 for acquisition of open space properties.

PAYROLL AND BILLS

  • Payroll (Aug 2, 2025): Estimated $1,650,000.00
  • Bills list (Aug 5, 2025): $1,826,871.14
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
