Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 5, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its August 5, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

ORDINANCES – SECOND READING & PUBLIC HEARING

2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences. 2025:14 – Update to the zoning code regarding permitted uses. 2025:15 – Repeal and replacement of the flood hazard protection chapter, adoption of new flood maps, and designation of a Floodplain Administrator.

PUBLIC SESSION

Public comments and questions are invited during this section.

CONSENT AGENDA (Resolutions)

EMS services agreement with Little Viking Football, Inc.

2.–5. Tax refunds for 100% permanently disabled veterans. Investigation of 2 Gatehall Drive for potential redevelopment. Change Order No. 11 – Well No. 1A-R project. Redevelopment Plan preparation – Block 392, Lots 1.01–1.05. Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras. Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD. Purchase of valves and accessories for sewage pump repair. Contract award – 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program. Contract award – Mt. Tabor Road Reconstruction Phase VIII.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Agenda Meeting: July 8, 2025

Regular Meeting: July 22, 2025

PRESENTATIONS / REPORTS

Mayor, Township Council, Attorney, Business Administrator, Clerk, Township Offices/Committees

ORDINANCES – FIRST READING

Adoption of 2 Sylvan Way Redevelopment Plan. Amendment to Ordinance 2025:11 for acquisition of open space properties.

PAYROLL AND BILLS