Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 5, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its August 5, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.
ORDINANCES – SECOND READING & PUBLIC HEARING
- 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.
- 2025:14 – Update to the zoning code regarding permitted uses.
- 2025:15 – Repeal and replacement of the flood hazard protection chapter, adoption of new flood maps, and designation of a Floodplain Administrator.
PUBLIC SESSION
- Public comments and questions are invited during this section.
CONSENT AGENDA (Resolutions)
- EMS services agreement with Little Viking Football, Inc.
2.–5. Tax refunds for 100% permanently disabled veterans.
- Investigation of 2 Gatehall Drive for potential redevelopment.
- Change Order No. 11 – Well No. 1A-R project.
- Redevelopment Plan preparation – Block 392, Lots 1.01–1.05.
- Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras.
- Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD.
- Purchase of valves and accessories for sewage pump repair.
- Contract award – 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program.
- Contract award – Mt. Tabor Road Reconstruction Phase VIII.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Agenda Meeting: July 8, 2025
- Regular Meeting: July 22, 2025
PRESENTATIONS / REPORTS
- Mayor, Township Council, Attorney, Business Administrator, Clerk, Township Offices/Committees
ORDINANCES – FIRST READING
- Adoption of 2 Sylvan Way Redevelopment Plan.
- Amendment to Ordinance 2025:11 for acquisition of open space properties.
PAYROLL AND BILLS
- Payroll (Aug 2, 2025): Estimated $1,650,000.00
- Bills list (Aug 5, 2025): $1,826,871.14