Shobika Prabhu Named to Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for Spring 2025 Semester

PARSIPPANY — Shobika Prabhu has been named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the Spring 2025 semester. This prestigious recognition is awarded to undergraduate students who achieve a 3.0 or higher academic average for the term.

Shobika is a proud graduate of Mountain Lakes High School, Class of 2023.

