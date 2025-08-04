Monday, August 4, 2025
Shobika Prabhu Named to Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for Spring 2025 Semester

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Shobika Prabhu has been named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the Spring 2025 semester. This prestigious recognition is awarded to undergraduate students who achieve a 3.0 or higher academic average for the term.

Shobika is a proud graduate of Mountain Lakes High School, Class of 2023.

Georgia Tech, one of the nation’s top public research universities, is dedicated to developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. With over 53,000 students representing 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries, Georgia Tech offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate degrees across business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences.

Students learn at the university’s main campus in Atlanta, as well as at instructional sites worldwide and through online learning. Georgia Tech also conducts over $1 billion in research annually, making it a key driver of economic development throughout Georgia, the Southeast, and beyond.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
