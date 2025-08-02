Sunday, August 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Lions Launch First-Ever Indian Fashion Fair for Global Impact
Local News

Parsippany Lions Launch First-Ever Indian Fashion Fair for Global Impact

Young Woman Shopping For A New Scarf and choosing colorful fabric in bazar
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
922

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Parsippany Lions Club and Parsippany Leo Club invite the community to a one-of-a-kind event blending tradition, fashion, and philanthropy. The Pre-Loved ‘Indian Wear’ Charity Fair will be held at 1081 Parsippany Boulevard, and promises an afternoon of colorful culture with a powerful cause.

Featuring a curated collection of exquisite, once-worn Indian garments, the event offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase elegant attire—perfect for upcoming celebrations—while directly supporting humanitarian efforts. Attendees are encouraged to “Pick an ‘As-New’ attire from our fair. Donate to our cause, show you care!”

Proceeds from the event will support key global causes championed by Lions Clubs International, including child cancer, diabetes prevention, disaster relief, hunger, vision, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Guests can look forward to:

  • Handpicking from a selection of beautifully preserved ethnic apparel
  • Giving gently used clothing a new story and purpose
  • Supporting meaningful service projects with each donation

“This is more than just a clothing sale,” said a representative of the Parsippany Lions Club. “It’s a heartfelt way to wear your commitment to service and walk away with a piece that tells a story—both personal and global.”

Entry is through a Charity Boutique Pass, secured via donation. For additional details or to get involved, email [email protected].

With fashion, tradition, and service woven together, this charity fair aims to be a celebration of community compassion—one garment at a time.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
New Tenant Announced for Warehouse at Two Hilton Court
Next article
Mayor Barberio Proclaims August 2 as Parsippany Post #249 Day in Honor of 90th Anniversary
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »