Parsippany Lions Launch First-Ever Indian Fashion Fair for Global Impact

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Parsippany Lions Club and Parsippany Leo Club invite the community to a one-of-a-kind event blending tradition, fashion, and philanthropy. The Pre-Loved ‘Indian Wear’ Charity Fair will be held at 1081 Parsippany Boulevard, and promises an afternoon of colorful culture with a powerful cause.

Featuring a curated collection of exquisite, once-worn Indian garments, the event offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase elegant attire—perfect for upcoming celebrations—while directly supporting humanitarian efforts. Attendees are encouraged to “Pick an ‘As-New’ attire from our fair. Donate to our cause, show you care!”

Proceeds from the event will support key global causes championed by Lions Clubs International, including child cancer, diabetes prevention, disaster relief, hunger, vision, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Guests can look forward to:

Handpicking from a selection of beautifully preserved ethnic apparel

Giving gently used clothing a new story and purpose

Supporting meaningful service projects with each donation

“This is more than just a clothing sale,” said a representative of the Parsippany Lions Club. “It’s a heartfelt way to wear your commitment to service and walk away with a piece that tells a story—both personal and global.”

Entry is through a Charity Boutique Pass, secured via donation. For additional details or to get involved, email [email protected].

With fashion, tradition, and service woven together, this charity fair aims to be a celebration of community compassion—one garment at a time.