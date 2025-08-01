Saturday, August 2, 2025
New Tenant Announced for Warehouse at Two Hilton Court

A closer look at the ongoing development of the Apex Logistics facility at Two Hilton Court, which will be occupied by national distributor U.S. AutoForce.
PARSIPPANY — A 122,664-square-foot warehouse currently under construction at Two Hilton Court in Parsippany will soon be home to U.S. AutoForce, a national distributor serving the automotive industry. The project, part of the Apex Logistics development, was previously approved by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board. (Click here to read the related article)

Construction underway at the 122,664-square-foot warehouse at Two Hilton Court in Parsippany—future home of U.S. AutoForce. The project is a win for Parsippany, repurposing a vacant office site into a productive logistics facility that supports economic growth and preserves community land use.

This project represents a win for Parsippany, as it transforms a long-vacant office building into a modern logistics facility—removing it from consideration for multi-family housing development and instead contributing to local economic revitalization.

The former Daiichi Sankyo building at Two Hilton Court was demolished to make way for a new warehouse

U.S. AutoForce is a national business-to-business distributor of tires, undercar parts, and lubricants. With more than 70 years of experience, the company supplies independent tire dealers, repair shops, and auto dealerships across the country. Operating dozens of strategically located distribution centers, U.S. AutoForce delivers leading automotive brands and value-added services such as digital order platforms, dealer programs, and supply chain support to help businesses grow. It is a division of U.S. Venture, Inc., a recognized leader in the transportation and energy sectors. Importantly, no motor vehicle or tire maintenance or repairs will be performed on the premises.

In February, the Apex Logistics development—led by Altman Companies in partnership with Renard Investments Group and DHS Real Estate Investment Management B.V.—secured a $22 million construction loan to support the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2025.

The former Daiichi Sankyo building at Two Hilton Court is was demolished for a new warehouse.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
