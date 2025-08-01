New Tenant Announced for Warehouse at Two Hilton Court

PARSIPPANY — A 122,664-square-foot warehouse currently under construction at Two Hilton Court in Parsippany will soon be home to U.S. AutoForce, a national distributor serving the automotive industry. The project, part of the Apex Logistics development, was previously approved by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board. (Click here to read the related article)

This project represents a win for Parsippany, as it transforms a long-vacant office building into a modern logistics facility—removing it from consideration for multi-family housing development and instead contributing to local economic revitalization.

The former Daiichi Sankyo building at Two Hilton Court was demolished to make way for a new warehouse

U.S. AutoForce is a national business-to-business distributor of tires, undercar parts, and lubricants. With more than 70 years of experience, the company supplies independent tire dealers, repair shops, and auto dealerships across the country. Operating dozens of strategically located distribution centers, U.S. AutoForce delivers leading automotive brands and value-added services such as digital order platforms, dealer programs, and supply chain support to help businesses grow. It is a division of U.S. Venture, Inc., a recognized leader in the transportation and energy sectors. Importantly, no motor vehicle or tire maintenance or repairs will be performed on the premises.

In February, the Apex Logistics development—led by Altman Companies in partnership with Renard Investments Group and DHS Real Estate Investment Management B.V.—secured a $22 million construction loan to support the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2025.